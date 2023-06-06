With Sticky Password, you’ll have no need to struggle with remembering long and complicated passwords. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Premium version for only US$29.99. That’s 85% off the regular price.
StickPassword Description
Sticky Password is your award-winning password management and forms filler solution for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. This lifetime Sticky Password Premium subscription protects its user’s online identity by providing strong encrypted passwords for all their accounts, managed by a single master password.
- Create strong, unique passwords, whenever & wherever you need them, on all of your devices
- Never forget another password again
- Securely share passwords with others
- Automatically and securely save & fill all of your passwords across the web
- Enjoy premium-quality security for all of your passwords & personal information
- Automatically log in to recognized sites
- Choose between cloud-based or local storage for your password library
- Fill out online forms instantly with saved information
- Emergeny access lets your trusted contacts access your online accounts when you’re not able to
- Trusted technology — millions of people protected
Dark Web Monitoring Powered by ARC
This is an extra service and is provided for 1 year to each lifetime license.
- Sticky Password automatically monitors your passwords against data breaches
- You’ll be alerted when a threat to your credentials has been identified
- Stop misuse of your credentials to protect your online accounts
Sticky Password: Premium Plan
- Unlimited encrypted password and data storage
- Automatic form‑filling and autologin
- Superstrong password generator
- Secure digital wallet
- Secure notes
- 2‑factor authentication
- Biometric authentication
- USB portable version (Windows)
- For all your devices & browsers
- Cloud and local WiFi sync across all your devices
- Secure cloud backup for your passwords and data
- Secure password sharing
- Priority support
Sticky Password Reviews
- PCMag Editors’ Choice: “Sticky Password Premium does everything you’d expect from a password manager and more. New biometric authentication and no‑cloud Wi‑Fi sync make it an even better choice.”
- CNET: “Sticky Password takes security seriously with a comprehensive set of tools (Virtual KB, PW Generator) and government level AES-256 bit encryption.”
- Techradar: “Sticky Password is also more affordable than many of its competitors, with no compromise when it comes to security. Undoubtedly, Sticky Password is one of the most secure password managers available.”
IMPORTANT: Each account user must have their own individual email address to redeem.
Sticky Password System Requirements
- Mac OS X 10.12 or later
- Windows 10, 8, 7
- iOS 9.0 or later
- Android 5 or later
Details of the Deal
- Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
- Length of access: lifetime access to all minor updates and major upgrades
- Restrictions: license covers 1 user and all his/her devices
- Version 8
- Languages: English, German, French, Dutch, Czech, Russian, Ukrainian, Japanese, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Polish
- All minor updates and major upgrades included
- Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here
- Instant digital redemption