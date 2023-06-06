With Sticky Password, you’ll have no need to struggle with remembering long and complicated passwords. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Premium version for only US$29.99. That’s 85% off the regular price.

StickPassword Description

Sticky Password is your award-winning password management and forms filler solution for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. This lifetime Sticky Password Premium subscription protects its user’s online identity by providing strong encrypted passwords for all their accounts, managed by a single master password.

Create strong, unique passwords, whenever & wherever you need them, on all of your devices

Never forget another password again

Securely share passwords with others

Automatically and securely save & fill all of your passwords across the web

Enjoy premium-quality security for all of your passwords & personal information

Automatically log in to recognized sites

Choose between cloud-based or local storage for your password library

Fill out online forms instantly with saved information

Emergeny access lets your trusted contacts access your online accounts when you’re not able to

Trusted technology — millions of people protected

Dark Web Monitoring Powered by ARC

This is an extra service and is provided for 1 year to each lifetime license.

Sticky Password automatically monitors your passwords against data breaches

You’ll be alerted when a threat to your credentials has been identified

Stop misuse of your credentials to protect your online accounts

Sticky Password: Premium Plan

Unlimited encrypted password and data storage

Automatic form‑filling and autologin

Superstrong password generator

Secure digital wallet

Secure notes

2‑factor authentication

Biometric authentication

USB portable version (Windows)

For all your devices & browsers

Cloud and local WiFi sync across all your devices

Secure cloud backup for your passwords and data

Secure password sharing

Priority support

Sticky Password Reviews

PCMag Editors’ Choice: “Sticky Password Premium does everything you’d expect from a password manager and more. New biometric authentication and no‑cloud Wi‑Fi sync make it an even better choice.”

IMPORTANT: Each account user must have their own individual email address to redeem.

Sticky Password System Requirements

Mac OS X 10.12 or later

Windows 10, 8, 7

iOS 9.0 or later

Android 5 or later

Details of the Deal