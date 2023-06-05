iScanner is a #1 US-based scanning and document management tool that makes it easy to create PRO documents on the go. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get a lifetime subscription for only US$39.99. That’s 33% off the regular price.

iScanner Description

iScanner allows you to work and study anywhere, even if you don’t have access to a laptop or scanning and printing machine. It’s ad-free and secure.

Document Scanner

Our smart scanner is a must-have for those who work remotely or on the go, students and educators, and anyone involved in a small business: accountants, realtors, managers, or lawyers. Digitize the files you need – contracts, tax forms, tickets, receipts, handwritten notes, assignments – and export them as PDF, JPG, DOС, XLS, PPT, or TXT!

AI-Powered Tools

Get document borders detected & adjusted automatically

Straighten scan pages and get rid of curves & skews

Recognize text in 20+ languages

Full PDF Editor & File Manager

Edit scans using color correction & noise-removing features

Sign your scans manually or add a signature from an image

Mark up documents, cover or blur text you don’t need to be seen

Add text over the forms or autofill documents using custom templates

Use file manager with folders and drag & drop

Protect your confidential scans by locking folders & files with PIN

Merge several documents into one or split a file by pages

Number your document pages, insert footers & add watermarks

Various Scanning Modes

Documents. Scan multipage documents on the go

Scan multipage documents on the go ID Card & Passport. Create scanned versions of your personal documents

Create scanned versions of your personal documents Math. Solve math problems and complex equations

Solve math problems and complex equations Area. Measure object length and calculate its area

Measure object length and calculate its area Count. Count similar objects automatically

Count similar objects automatically QR Code. Read any QR-code with your device camera

iScanner System Requirements

For iPhone/iPad Users ONLY

iOS 15.0 or later

iPadOS 15.0 or later

Details of the Deal