iScanner is a #1 US-based scanning and document management tool that makes it easy to create PRO documents on the go. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get a lifetime subscription for only US$39.99. That’s 33% off the regular price.

iScanner Description

iScanner allows you to work and study anywhere, even if you don’t have access to a laptop or scanning and printing machine. It’s ad-free and secure.

Document Scanner

Our smart scanner is a must-have for those who work remotely or on the go, students and educators, and anyone involved in a small business: accountants, realtors, managers, or lawyers. Digitize the files you need – contracts, tax forms, tickets, receipts, handwritten notes, assignments – and export them as PDF, JPG, DOС, XLS, PPT, or TXT! 

AI-Powered Tools

  • Get document borders detected & adjusted automatically
  • Straighten scan pages and get rid of curves & skews
  • Recognize text in 20+ languages

Full PDF Editor & File Manager

  • Edit scans using color correction & noise-removing features
  • Sign your scans manually or add a signature from an image
  • Mark up documents, cover or blur text you don’t need to be seen
  • Add text over the forms or autofill documents using custom templates
  • Use file manager with folders and drag & drop
  • Protect your confidential scans by locking folders & files with PIN
  • Merge several documents into one or split a file by pages
  • Number your document pages, insert footers & add watermarks

Various Scanning Modes

  • Documents. Scan multipage documents on the go
  • ID Card & Passport. Create scanned versions of your personal documents
  • Math. Solve math problems and complex equations
  • Area. Measure object length and calculate its area
  • Count. Count similar objects automatically
  • QR Code. Read any QR-code with your device camera

iScanner System Requirements

  • For iPhone/iPad Users ONLY
  • iOS 15.0 or later
  • iPadOS 15.0 or later

Details of the Deal

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • 200 MB Cloud storage included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Access options: mobile
  • NOT available in Argentina, Venezuela, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Chile, Ecuador, and Japan
  • Only available to new users
  • Version: 5.2
  • Updates included
  • Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here
Dennis Sellers is the editor/publisher of Apple World Today. He’s been an “Apple journalist” since 1995 (starting with the first big Apple news site, MacCentral). He loves to read, run, play sports, and watch movies.
