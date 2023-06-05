iScanner is a #1 US-based scanning and document management tool that makes it easy to create PRO documents on the go. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get a lifetime subscription for only US$39.99. That’s 33% off the regular price.
iScanner Description
iScanner allows you to work and study anywhere, even if you don’t have access to a laptop or scanning and printing machine. It’s ad-free and secure.
Document Scanner
Our smart scanner is a must-have for those who work remotely or on the go, students and educators, and anyone involved in a small business: accountants, realtors, managers, or lawyers. Digitize the files you need – contracts, tax forms, tickets, receipts, handwritten notes, assignments – and export them as PDF, JPG, DOС, XLS, PPT, or TXT!
AI-Powered Tools
- Get document borders detected & adjusted automatically
- Straighten scan pages and get rid of curves & skews
- Recognize text in 20+ languages
Full PDF Editor & File Manager
- Edit scans using color correction & noise-removing features
- Sign your scans manually or add a signature from an image
- Mark up documents, cover or blur text you don’t need to be seen
- Add text over the forms or autofill documents using custom templates
- Use file manager with folders and drag & drop
- Protect your confidential scans by locking folders & files with PIN
- Merge several documents into one or split a file by pages
- Number your document pages, insert footers & add watermarks
Various Scanning Modes
- Documents. Scan multipage documents on the go
- ID Card & Passport. Create scanned versions of your personal documents
- Math. Solve math problems and complex equations
- Area. Measure object length and calculate its area
- Count. Count similar objects automatically
- QR Code. Read any QR-code with your device camera
iScanner System Requirements
- For iPhone/iPad Users ONLY
- iOS 15.0 or later
- iPadOS 15.0 or later
Details of the Deal
- Length of access: lifetime
- 200 MB Cloud storage included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Access options: mobile
- NOT available in Argentina, Venezuela, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Chile, Ecuador, and Japan
- Only available to new users
- Version: 5.2
- Updates included
- Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here