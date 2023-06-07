Costco is your one-stop shop for everything you want. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can buy a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership and get an US$30 digital Costo shop card for only $60.

Costo Description

With thousands of brand-name products, CostCo offers a wide range of merchandise that will likely cover all of your shopping needs! With hundreds of locations across the country, Costco is the ideal place to shop without the hassle of having to run numerous errands around town.



A Gold Star Membership includes one free Household Card. Your Gold Star Membership is valid for one year at any Costco location worldwide, and at Costco.com*.



Costco brings you quality merchandise at an incredible value with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Limitations apply. See Costco.com for details.

*Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership ($60 Value) + a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card

Valid for NEW MEMBERS ONLY or for members whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months

Primary Members receive one free Household Card for anyone over the age of 18 and living at the same address

**Costco’s 100% Satisfaction Guarantee On Merchandise: They guarantee your satisfaction on the products they sell with a full refund. Product-specific limitations apply. See the Costco membership counter for more details.

Membership cards issued at any Costco membership counter

For additional information about Costco membership, please review their Member Privileges and Conditions.

Specifications for Gold Star Membership

Additional Cardholders: No

Annual Fee (plus sales tax where applicable): $60

Costco Services: Yes

Membership Covered by Risk-Free 100% Satisfaction Guarantee: Yes

Membership Annual 2% Reward: No

One FREE Household Card: Yes

Resale Use: No

Shop at Costco Business Centers: Yes

Shop at Costco warehouses worldwide: Yes

Shop Costco Travel: Yes

Shop Costco.com: Yes

Use at Costco Gas Stations: Yes

Use at Costco Hearing Aid Centers: Yes

Use at Costco Optical: Yes

Use at Costco Pharmacy: Yes

Details of the Deal

Valid for NEW MEMBERS ONLY or for members whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months

ONLY available to U.S. & Puerto Rico customers

Quantity Limit 2

Limit one per household

Max quantity that can be purchased per customer: 2. One must be for personal use and the other must be gifted

Qualified members will receive their $30 Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of redeeming their purchase

Membership can be used at more than 800 locations worldwide — see a list of all Costco locations here

Nontransferable and may NOT be combined with any other promotion

and with any other promotion $30 Digital Costco Shop Card does not expire

$30 Digital Costco Shop Card is NOT redeemable for cash , except as required by law

, except as required by law $30 Digital Costco Shop Card can be redeemed in warehouse and online

Digital Costco Shop Card is not one-time use (don’t have to spend all $30 at once)

A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year

Each membership includes one free Household Card

When redeeming your purchase it may be subject to sales tax

Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT, and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

NOT eligible for promo codes or other discounts

Redemption deadline: Your membership MUST be redeemed by 11/14/23 to qualify for this promotion, but we encourage you to redeem within 30 days of your purchase

Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here

Terms of the Deal