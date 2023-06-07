Costco is your one-stop shop for everything you want. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can buy a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership and get an US$30 digital Costo shop card for only $60.
Costo Description
With thousands of brand-name products, CostCo offers a wide range of merchandise that will likely cover all of your shopping needs! With hundreds of locations across the country, Costco is the ideal place to shop without the hassle of having to run numerous errands around town.
A Gold Star Membership includes one free Household Card. Your Gold Star Membership is valid for one year at any Costco location worldwide, and at Costco.com*.
Costco brings you quality merchandise at an incredible value with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Limitations apply. See Costco.com for details.
- *Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership ($60 Value) + a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card
- Valid for NEW MEMBERS ONLY or for members whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months
- Primary Members receive one free Household Card for anyone over the age of 18 and living at the same address
- **Costco’s 100% Satisfaction Guarantee On Merchandise: They guarantee your satisfaction on the products they sell with a full refund. Product-specific limitations apply. See the Costco membership counter for more details.
- Membership cards issued at any Costco membership counter
For additional information about Costco membership, please review their Member Privileges and Conditions.
Specifications for Gold Star Membership
- Additional Cardholders: No
- Annual Fee (plus sales tax where applicable): $60
- Costco Services: Yes
- Membership Covered by Risk-Free 100% Satisfaction Guarantee: Yes
- Membership Annual 2% Reward: No
- One FREE Household Card: Yes
- Resale Use: No
- Shop at Costco Business Centers: Yes
- Shop at Costco warehouses worldwide: Yes
- Shop Costco Travel: Yes
- Shop Costco.com: Yes
- Use at Costco Gas Stations: Yes
- Use at Costco Hearing Aid Centers: Yes
- Use at Costco Optical: Yes
- Use at Costco Pharmacy: Yes
Details of the Deal
- ONLY available to U.S. & Puerto Rico customers
- Quantity Limit 2
- Limit one per household
- Max quantity that can be purchased per customer: 2. One must be for personal use and the other must be gifted
- Qualified members will receive their $30 Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of redeeming their purchase
- Membership can be used at more than 800 locations worldwide — see a list of all Costco locations here
- Nontransferable and may NOT be combined with any other promotion
- $30 Digital Costco Shop Card does not expire
- $30 Digital Costco Shop Card is NOT redeemable for cash, except as required by law
- $30 Digital Costco Shop Card can be redeemed in warehouse and online
- Digital Costco Shop Card is not one-time use (don’t have to spend all $30 at once)
- A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year
- Each membership includes one free Household Card
- When redeeming your purchase it may be subject to sales tax
- Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT, and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.
- NOT eligible for promo codes or other discounts
- Redemption deadline: Your membership MUST be redeemed by 11/14/23 to qualify for this promotion, but we encourage you to redeem within 30 days of your purchase
- Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here
Terms of the Deal
- Once a membership has been redeemed, strict no refunds allowed policy. StackCommerce needs to confirm with Costco if a membership has been redeemed before refunding.
To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa® cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.
- This item is excluded from coupons.