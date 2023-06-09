The folks at Taqtile, which specializes in augmented reality (AR)-based work instruction solutions, say they’ve “dramatically improved the performance and usability of its free Manifest enterprise platform for iPad to meet growing global demand.”

The update includes a reimagined user interface and the ability to manage and complete jobs across teams. Manifest enhancements purportedly enable deskless workers in manufacturing, government, healthcare, defense, energy, utility, transportation, aerospace, and pharmaceutical sectors to better use the app as a core enabler of their work instruction strategies.

New features include: