Apple Original Films and Skydance are teaming up for an action-adventure tentpole starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh, according to Deadline.

Dubbed “Mayday,” the project will be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and Francis Daley. The two will also serve as producers. No details on the plot have been released. The film reunites Apple with Reynolds who starred in their hit Christmas musical “Spirited.”

