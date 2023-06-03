Polycam, which makes a 3D scanning app for iOS, web and Android, has launched a new feature, 360 Capture.

CEO Chris Heinrich says Polycam has been simplifying the 3D capture process so that anyone can scan the world around them with their mobile device, DSLR camera, or drone to get beautiful, accurate 3D models. Now, with the launch of 360 Capture, Polycam users will be able to take 360 images directly on their iPhone – with no 360 camera or LiDAR sensor needed. Users can view and share the 360 images by themselves, or set them as the background of a 3D model.

Heinrich says this new feature is possible because of generative artificial intelligence technology. This AI, powered by Stable Diffusion, is being used to complete unseen areas in the 360 image.

In other words, it allows the app to generate what normal panoramas can’t capture – above and below. This enables a much more natural user experience for capturing 360 photos that is similar to how people already capture panoramas, according to Heinrich.

360 Capture is an additional capture mode that exists alongside LiDAR, PHOTO, and ROOM features already available on the Polycam app. This new feature will be supported on all iPhones starting from iPhone 11 and newer.

Any existing Polycam users with these supporting phone models can utilize unlimited 360 Capture for free beginning June 1. A small watermark on the 360 photo can be removed by upgrading to Polycam Pro.

You can download Polycam on the App Store. It’s free, but does offer in-app purchases. If you have an iPhone 11 or newer tap the 360 option from the camera view to start capturing immersive 360 photos.