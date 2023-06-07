Two new hubs are now available from Plugable, providing 4-port expansion to a single USB-C or USB 3.0 port

Each hub adds four high-speed USB 3.0 ports featuring 5Gbps transfer speeds to the host laptop or desktop. These ports are designed for adding peripherals to your set-up at home. They’re also suitable for taking on the go with their lightweight, and durable design including a matte plastic finish so the devices don’t scratch your laptop or tablet in your bag. The hubs are universally compatible with Max, Chrome and Windows.

Each hub is lauching at US12.95 with a $3 off launch coupon, bringing the total under $10. The USB-C hub (USBC-HUB4A) and the USB 3.0 hub (USB3-HUB4A) will both be globally available at Amazon.com