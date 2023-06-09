PDF Convert Pro is excellent software for converting PDF forms to and from World, Excel, PPT, TEXT, images, and more. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get a lifetime subscription for only US$29.99. That’s 70% off the regular price.

PDF Convert Pro Description

This all-in-one PDF converter and creator software enables you to convert PDF documents into a variety of formats or processes and create PDF files from other formats in just a few clicks. The super high output quality is ensured as all the original layouts, images, texts, hyperlinks, etc. will be preserved without any quality loss.

With the lasted technology, the software can convert PDF at ultra-fast speed while the quality won’t be compromised. It works stable and has been trusted by numerous personal and business users. Whenever you need a PDF document conversion tool, AceThinker PDF Converter Pro can be your first choice.

PDF Convert Pro Features

Convert from PDF: Change and backup your PDF files to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Text, HTML, PNG, and JPG for conveniently editing and viewing.

Change and backup your PDF files to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Text, HTML, PNG, and JPG for conveniently editing and viewing. Convert to PDF: It’s also an excellent PDF converter to create PDF from Word, Excel, PPT, and image for easier transferring and backup.

It’s also an excellent PDF converter to create PDF from Word, Excel, PPT, and image for easier transferring and backup. Convert Scanned PDF: Thanks to the built-in OCR technology, now it’s possible to extract text from image-based PDF documents with the original format and graph.

Thanks to the built-in OCR technology, now it’s possible to extract text from image-based PDF documents with the original format and graph. Merge PDF. Merge multiple PDF files into a single PDF document as you wish easily and quickly.

Merge multiple PDF files into a single PDF document as you wish easily and quickly. Split PDF. You can extract every page into PDF or split only the selected PDF pages you need freely.

You can extract every page into PDF or split only the selected PDF pages you need freely. Extract Images from PDF. This feature enables you to extract all the JPGs and PNGs from a PDF file in 1 click.

This feature enables you to extract all the JPGs and PNGs from a PDF file in 1 click. Compress PDF. If your PDF is too large and you want to reduce the size, you can compress it to a smaller size.

If your PDF is too large and you want to reduce the size, you can compress it to a smaller size. Unlock PDF. You can unlock your PDF document by entering the password to remove the password protection.

You can unlock your PDF document by entering the password to remove the password protection. Protect PDF. Simply enter the password you want and click Convert to encrypt and protect your PDF immediately.

4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot: ★ ★ ★ ★.5

PDF Convert Pro System Requirements

Windows 8/10

macOS X 10.8 or later

Suggested to have 1GHz Intel processor or higher

1GB RAM for smooth running

150 MB or more hard drive space

Supported Formats of PDF Convert Pro

Input Formats: PDF, Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx), Microsoft Excel (.xls, .xlsx), Microsoft PowerPoint (.ppt, .pptx), Image (JPG, PNG, JPEG)

PDF, Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx), Microsoft Excel (.xls, .xlsx), Microsoft PowerPoint (.ppt, .pptx), Image (JPG, PNG, JPEG) Output Formats: Word, PPT, Excel, HTML, TXT, JPG and PNG

Details of the Deal

Length of access: lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop

Max number of devices: 1

Only available to new users

Version: v2.3.4

Updates included

Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here

Terms of the Deal