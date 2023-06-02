Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams & OneNote. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get ‘em all for only US$29.99. That’s 86% off the regular price.

Description

The essentials to get it all done. TopFastKeys offers you Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021. This bundle is for families and small businesses who want classic Office apps and email. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. A one-time purchase installed on 1 Mac for use at home or work.

Once your order has been fully completed and we have received your payment, you will immediately receive your personal activation code via email and download instructions from TopFastKeys so that you can start immediately!

Lifetime license for MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, & OneNote

One-time purchase installed on 1 Mac for use at home or work

Instant Delivery & Download – access your software license keys and download links instantly

Free customer service – only the best support!

1-year warranty on license keys

Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 includes:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams

Microsoft Office OneNote

System Requirements

macOS: Supported by the three most recent versions of macOS processors

Minimum 4 GB RAM

Minimum 10 GB Hard Disk Space

See complete requirements here

Details of the deal

Length of access: lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop

Max number of devices: 1

Full versions

No subscriptions – no monthly/annual fees

Version: 2021

Updates included

Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here

Terms of the deal