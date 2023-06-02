Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams & OneNote. Now, thanks to a new Apple World Today deal, you can get ‘em all for only US$29.99. That’s 86% off the regular price.
Description
The essentials to get it all done. TopFastKeys offers you Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021. This bundle is for families and small businesses who want classic Office apps and email. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. A one-time purchase installed on 1 Mac for use at home or work.
Once your order has been fully completed and we have received your payment, you will immediately receive your personal activation code via email and download instructions from TopFastKeys so that you can start immediately!
- Lifetime license for MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, & OneNote
- One-time purchase installed on 1 Mac for use at home or work
- Instant Delivery & Download – access your software license keys and download links instantly
- 1-year warranty on license keys
Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 includes:
- Microsoft Office Word
- Microsoft Office Excel
- Microsoft Office PowerPoint
- Microsoft Office Outlook
- Microsoft Office Teams
- Microsoft Office OneNote
System Requirements
- macOS: Supported by the three most recent versions of macOS processors
- Minimum 4 GB RAM
- Minimum 10 GB Hard Disk Space
- See complete requirements here
Details of the deal
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Access options: desktop
- Max number of devices: 1
- Full versions
- No subscriptions – no monthly/annual fees
- Version: 2021
- Updates included
Terms of the deal
- Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 30 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
- This item is excluded from coupons.