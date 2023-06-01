Nowadays, smartphones have become an indispensable companion in our lives. However, we can not overlook their vulnerability. The Juntone iPhone 14 Pro Max Magsafe phone case, combining comprehensive protection with Magsafe technology, providing a stylish appearance for your phone, gives you a magical life!

“4S” of the Juntone iPhone 14 Pro Max Magsafe phone case:

1.Super Magnetic Force: It supports Magsafe chargers and accessories, making it more convenient. With 38 powerful N52 magnets built into the magnetic ring, the case offers twice the magnetic strength (17N) compared to standard magnetic suction. This ensures super strong attachment capacity that won’t allow your phone to fall off no matter how much you shake it, even on those risky car mounts! 2.Superb ring: The 360° Rotatable Stand is designed to provide you with optimal angle comfort to rotate in both portrait and landscape view while using your phone, breaking free from the limitations of traditional single-angle phone stands. Composed of two layers of magnets and titanium alloy materials, the durability and strength of the magic ring have undergone 25,000 folding and rotating tests, so there’s no need to worry about deformation or breakage. 3.Stylish Design: There are four colors: black, glitter clear, purple and gold. The transparent design showcases the original look of your phone while incorporating fashionable elements, making your phone stand out from the crowd. Wrapped in a high-quality Nano Oleophobic material and a skin-friendly layer，it offers a secure grip and a smooth feeling. Precise cutting and a snug fit ensure smooth operation of your phone without compromising the user experience. 4.Superior Protection: Worried about expensive repair bills and unsightly scratches and dents? Made of high-quality silicone material, like a hard PC back, reinforced TPU bumper, and patented 4-corner X anti-shock structure, it is resistant to drops and scratches, providing comprehensive protection for your phone. Also , the raised part around the lens and protectors can protect your iPhone.

Final thoughts:

When it comes to protecting your iPhone 14 Pro Max without compromising on style, the Juntone iPhone 14 Pro Max Magsafe Phone Case is the ultimate choice. Its unrivaled magnetic force, stylish design, enhanced protection, and user-friendly functionality make it a perfect fit for users.

