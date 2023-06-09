This week Apple unveiled its Apple Vision Pro, a “spatial computing” headset. But is the average consumer ready to utilize this product?

Joseph Tom, CEO of Jugo, a virtual meetings and events platform, doesn’t think so. Here’s what he says in an email to Apple World Today: “No Headset, No Limits: Apple’s new headset introduced a digital world that the real world isn’t ready for. Apple is behind the ball here, with the advancements in Spatial and Mixed Reality AI – platforms already exist that provide the immersion Apple is offering, but without the need to have a bulky (and very expensive) piece of hardware strapped to your face.

While the hardware will inevitably evolve, we are years away from consumers and businesses adopting these tools. While a convergence of the physical and virtual world is inevitable, it won’t be through massive ski goggles on your face – it will be using Spatial and Mixed AI – all done through your personal device – and what Apple has missed is that this is possible today, not tomorrow.