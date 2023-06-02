As expected, Apple’s AR/VR headset will be unveiled next week, but supply chain checks suggest mass production won’t start until October ’23, with general availability most likely ahead of the December holidays, says Erik Woodring, an Apple analyst at Morgan Stanley, in a research note obtained by MacRumors.

Apple’s supply chain is preparing to assemble only 300,000 to 500,000 headsets in 2023, according to Woodring. As widely rumored, he believes the headset will have a starting price of around $3,000, and he expects gross margins to be “close to breakeven at first,” suggesting that Apple will initially make minimal profits on the device.

Well, that gives us time to save our money, right? Anyway, the rumored “RealityPro” AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled Monday at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference keynote.

By the way, as noted by AppleInsider, investment firm Morgan Stanley has raised its Apple price target to $190 on the expectation it will launch a category-defining AR and VR headset — “and in doing so, dramatically expand the market.”

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5-9 with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day. You can find details of the WWDC23 schedule here.