According to the latest Canalys data, the Indian PC market (desktops, notebooks and tablets) suffered a major year-on-year decline of 35%, with 3.9 million units shipped. And it was mixed news for Apple.

Canalys says notebook shipments were hit by a sharp decline of 41%, reaching 2.1 million units. Desktop shipments also fell, but much less dramatically, down 7% to 859,000 units, notes the research group.

Tablet shipments faced a similar fate, down by 37% at 987,000 units. Despite the large annual decline, quarter one (Q1) of 2023 shipments remain above pre-pandemic levels, 47% higher than in Q1 2019, notes Canalys.

The Mac doesn’t make the list of top 10 personal computer makers in India, but its iPad does well. Canalys says tablet shipments in India fell below the million-unit mark for the first time in eight quarters in the first quarter.

Samsung regained a commanding lead with a 32% market share in Q1 2023 after ceding the top spot to Apple during the holiday season. Its participation in education tenders this year will help bolster future shipment numbers. Second-placed Apple had a relatively small shipment decline of 16%.

Lenovo took third place in the tablet market but suffered a massive 65% fall in shipments as both consumer and commercial demand for its tablets dropped significantly, while realme and Acer ranked fourth and fifth respectively.