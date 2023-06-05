Apple kicks off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today. And, of course, Apple World Today will be covering things in depth.

The event will run in an online format today through Friday. Here’s what you can expect (in Apple’s words):

° Apple Keynote today at 10 am (Pacific). The biggest and most exciting WWDC to date launches with a first look at exciting updates coming to Apple platforms later this year. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

° Platforms State of the Union today at 1:30 pm (Pacific). Developers will learn how they can take their apps to the next level with a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms. Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

° Apple Design Awards today at 6:30 pm (Pacific). The Apple Design Awards recognize and celebrate the art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise of Apple’s developer community. This year’s Apple Design Award winners will be unveiled via the Apple Developer app and website.

And, if you’re a developer, WWDC will offer 175 in-depth session videos and one-on-one labs.