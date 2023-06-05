The Golden Trailer Awards has unveiled its nominees for its 23rd annual extravaganza taking place on Thursday, June 29, at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, reports Deadline. The awards show honors the creative teams that are tasked with condensing two-hour films into two-minute trailers.

Films that received the most mentions include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Nope and Oppenheimer. The TV series that were the most nominated included Ted Lasso, Stranger Things and Only Murders in the Building.

Studios leading the count this year include Disney (includes: Hulu, FX, Searchlight, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Nat Geo, 20th Century Fox), NBC Universal, Netflix, Warner Bros./Discovery (Warner Bros. DC, HBOMax), Amazon (Prime, MGM), Paramount (Paramount+), and Apple TV+.

“Ted Lasso” was nominated for “Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot),” “Best Music for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot),“Most Original TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series,” and “Best Radio/Audio Spot (For a Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series).”

Other Apple TV+ series and/or movies that received nominations are:

° “Spirited”: “The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over,” “Best Digital – Comedy,” “Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film,” “Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film.”

° “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse”: “Best Animation/Family,” “Best Original Score,” “Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film).”

° “Sharper”: “Best Drama Poster,” “Best Thriller Poster.”

° “Silo”: “Best Music for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot).

° “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”: “Best Documentary—Bio Pic of an Individual.”

° “Sidney: The First”: “Best Documentary—Bio Pic of an Individual.”

° “Tetris”: “Best Music,” “Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film.”

° “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”: “Best Motion/Title Graphics.”

° “See”: “Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot).”

° “Foundation”: “Best Graphics for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot).”

° “Hello Tomorrow”: “Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2 minutes).

° “Shrinking”: “Best Comedy Poster.”

