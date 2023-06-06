The video streaming industry, which includes both streaming apps and live TV apps, improves 4% to a new American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) score of 77 (out of 100). The smaller group of streaming and live TV apps overall dips 4% to 75.

Among streaming apps, Amazon Prime Video sits in the pole position after surging 8% to an ACSI score of 80. Amazon’s decision to increase spending on video content in 2022 looks to be paying off, as it sees huge gains in viewer perceptions of its original content, according to ACSI.

Peacock moves into second place following a 10% increase to 79. Although much smaller than Netflix and other industry giants, the streamer is in growth mode, expanding its content and hitting it big with some of the most-viewed TV titles in 2022. ACSI data show viewers are responding, giving serious love to Peacock’s TV and new film offerings.

Four streaming apps score 78: Hulu (up 4%), Netflix (up 5%), Paramount+ (up 1%), and ACSI newcomer YouTube Premium.

HBO Max, now relaunched as Max, scores 77 (up 5%), followed by Apple TV+ (up 10%) and Disney+ (down 3%), both at 76. ESPN+ sits near the bottom of the industry after slipping 1% to 72, but Crackle finishes last despite improving 1% to 70.

Meanwhile, Hulu + Live TV debuts atop the live TV apps with an ACSI score of 80. Sling TV (up 6%) and YouTube TV (down 1%) both score 76, while DIRECTV STREAM stumbles 5% to a score of 72.