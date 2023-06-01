Apple is testing two desktop Macs equipped with M2 Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra chips, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

The Macs could be announced at next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference. Gurman has said that Monday’s Worldwide Developer Conference keynote will focus on the announcement of “several” new Mac models, the rumored “RealityPro” headset, and, of course, updates to its various operating systems.

From his tweet: I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours.

Also certain to be announced is the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air. Also likely is the long-awaited Mac Pro update. Other possibilities are an updated Mac Studio and an update for the 24-inch iMac (although the latter is expected to sport an M3 processor, not an M2 Max or M2 Ultra chip).

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5-9 with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day. You can find details of the WWDC23 schedule here.