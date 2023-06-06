Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Apple scoops up Mira, an augmented reality headset start-up

NewsDennis SellersJune 6, 2023
posted on

Apple unveiled its Apple Vision Pro yesterday. Now The Verge reports that the tech giant has acquired Mira, a Los Angeles-based AR startup that makes headsets for other companies and the US military.

Mira makes hands-free, smartphone-powered headsets and integrated software. Among them is the Prism, a headset with a see-through interface. 

Founded in 2016, the company makes mobile augmented reality platforms to offer industrial wearables and software technologies. Mira says its software permits the authoring of workflows, procedures, and documents for industrial workflows while keeping the team connected remotely. Jony Ive, Apple’s former design chief, was an advisor to Mira at one point, according to The Verge

Mira’s military contracts include a small agreement with the US Air Force and a $702,351 agreement with the Navy, according to government records and press releases. The Verge says “t’s unclear if Apple will continue Mira’s military contracts, but knowing how the company operates, it’s highly unlikely that work will continue.”

