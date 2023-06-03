As noted by MacRumors, Apple is looking for experts with backgrounds in generative artificial intelligence (AI) to work with the company’s “most advanced technologies,” including augmented and virtual reality, according to new job listings posted by the company.

Here’s from the summary of a job listing for a software engineer: AI represents a huge opportunity to elevate Apple’s products and experiences for billions of people globally. Apple’s Learning Technology Group is looking for Machine-Learning engineers with a background and/or interest in Conversational and Generative AI! You will be leveraging innovative models to build applications on top of Apple’s most advanced technologies, while developing your expertise in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR).

As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and implementing innovative AI models and algorithms. You will work closely with other researchers and engineers to prototype and test new ideas, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to bring your research to life.

This role will play a critical part in helping Apple change the way humans learn about learning. You will have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge technologies that are designed to enhance and augment human learning experiences. You will be working with a team of passionate and talented engineers and researchers who are dedicated to making a positive impact on the world through education and technology.