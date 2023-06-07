According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, the Thai tablet market grew 3.3% year-over-year (YoY) but declined 5.2% quarter on quarter (QoQ). But it was good news for Apple.

The iPad remained at the top spot with a 66.7% market share. Shipments increased 6.9% year over year (YoY) but declined 10.1% quarter on quarter (QoQ). The 10th generation iPad, which was launched in 4Q22, was the main driver of shipments, while the 9th generation iPad continued to sell in large numbers, according to IDC.

Samsung remained y in second place with a 20.2% market share. Shipments increased 1.9% year over year (YoY) and increased significantly 50.1% quarter on quarter (QoQ). There was strong performance from the Galaxy Tab A Series as well as older Galaxy Tab S Series models.