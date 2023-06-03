Saturday, June 3, 2023
Apple World Today
News

Apple denies surveillance claims made by Russia’s Federal Security Service

NewsDennis SellersJune 3, 2023
posted on

Apple is denying claims made by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) that it cooperated with American spies to surveil iPhone users in the country, reports Reuters.

In a statement, the tech giant said it has “never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any apple product and never will.”

The RSS claimed that Apple works closely with US intelligence, particularly the National Security Agency. The attacks were linked to SIM cards registered with Russia-based diplomats for NATO countries, Israel and China, according to the statement.

Dennis Sellers
the authorDennis Sellers
Dennis Sellers is the editor/publisher of Apple World Today. He’s been an “Apple journalist” since 1995 (starting with the first big Apple news site, MacCentral). He loves to read, run, play sports, and watch movies.
All posts byDennis Sellers

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more