Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Apple World Today
News

Apple announces 2023 Back to School promo for U.S. college students

NewsDennis SellersJune 6, 2023
posted on

As expected, Apple has launched its annual Back to School promotion for U.S. college students. 

This year’s promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Apple is also offering students 20% off AppleCare+ plans.

The promotion runs through October 2. The free gift card is in addition to Apple’s standard educational discounts of around 5% to 10% off most Macs and iPads.

The offer is available through Apple’s online education store and at Apple Store locations for students attending or accepted to a higher-education institution, faculty and staff of higher-education institutions, parents purchasing on behalf of an eligible student, employees of a K-12 institution, and select others.

Dennis Sellers
the authorDennis Sellers
Dennis Sellers is the editor/publisher of Apple World Today. He’s been an “Apple journalist” since 1995 (starting with the first big Apple news site, MacCentral). He loves to read, run, play sports, and watch movies.
All posts byDennis Sellers

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more