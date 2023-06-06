As expected, Apple has launched its annual Back to School promotion for U.S. college students.

This year’s promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Apple is also offering students 20% off AppleCare+ plans.

The promotion runs through October 2. The free gift card is in addition to Apple’s standard educational discounts of around 5% to 10% off most Macs and iPads.

The offer is available through Apple’s online education store and at Apple Store locations for students attending or accepted to a higher-education institution, faculty and staff of higher-education institutions, parents purchasing on behalf of an eligible student, employees of a K-12 institution, and select others.