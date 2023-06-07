When macOS Sonoma arrives this fall, it won’t run on all Macs. As noted by MacRumors, on the macOS Sonoma features page, the fine print indicates that the following features require a Mac with an Apple Silicon (M.x series) chip:

° Presenter Overlay, a feature that displays the user on top of the content they are sharing in any video conferencing app.

° Game Mode, which prioritizes CPU and GPU performance while gaming by limiting the performance of background tasks.

° A new high-performance mode in the Screen Sharing app.

° The ability to pair Made for iPhone hearing devices directly with a Mac.

° The ability to invoke Siri by saying “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri.”

As an added note, you can install macOS 14 on these Macs:

° iMac: 2019 and later

° iMac Pro: 2017

° MacBook Air: 2018 and later

° MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

° Mac Pro: 2019 and later

° Mac Studio: 2022 and later

° Mac mini: 2018 and later.

Apple previewed macOS Sonoma at Monday’s Worldwide Developer keynote. You can read more about it here.