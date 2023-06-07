As Apple announced next year’s launch of the US$3,499 Vision Pro spatial computing headset, the folks at Counterpoint Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) have taken a look at the Apple ecosystem.

Starting with the first Mac almost 40 years ago, Apple has regularly added new devices and in the process introduced or at least established new tech categories. CIRP notes that Apple products are consistently premium priced and “paradoxically succeed in being both aspirational and ubiquitous.”

“We know that the model works: Apple customers tend to own more than one Apple device,” says CIRP. “The question is, how far that might go and how long it can last. To explore this, we look at how Apple device ownership varies by age. Our analysis suggests that Apple is far from its peak. We don’t know if Vision Pro is going to be the next must-have device, but Apple has decades to continue inventing possibilities.”

The research group found that more than 40% of Apple device owners under 45 years old own Macs, iPhones, and iPads. CIRP considers these owners the most committed to the Apple ecosystem. Among owners 55 years old or more, just under one-quarter own all three products.